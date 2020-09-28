‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Carole Baskin survived last week, but she may not have nine lives

Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley landed in the bottom two in the second week of “Dancing with the Stars” after judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes. But when those judges had to decide who to save and who to eliminate, they made perhaps a surprising choice: they booted the basketball star and kept the cat lady. But according to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets in our prediction center, she may not have nine lives.

As of this writing Baskin gets leading 16/5 odds of being sent home, and there’s good reason to believe she might be at greatest risk tonight. While the judges saved her last week, she’s the single lowest-scoring dancer of the season so far now that Oakley is gone, and though her scores did improve from week to week, it remains to be seen if she can keep up with the rest of the field. And landing in the bottom two showed that she doesn’t necessarily have strong support from fans voting at home. Indeed, “Tiger King” made her famous, but her negative depiction in the Netflix documentary series didn’t necessarily win her any supporters.

But perhaps her bottom-two placement will galvanize the fans she does have into voting to keep her safe this week. If so, our readers suspect the star of another Netflix nonfiction series will get the boot: “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, who gets 9/2 odds. After two weeks of competition she’s in the middle of the pack in terms of her judges’ scores (tied for 10th place out of the remaining 14 celebs), which is a dangerous place to be with so many contestants competing this season: her fans could get complacent and not vote, putting her at risk of an early elimination. Of course, if she improves those scores tonight, that may be enough to keep her in the competition for another week.

Do you agree with our forecasts, or will Baskin land on her feet again?

