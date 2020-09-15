Erin Andrews opens up about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ firing: ‘I was like, ‘Oh, sh–”

Erin Andrews “felt sorry” for herself after she was axed from her co-host gig on “Dancing with the Stars” in July.

“I felt sorry for myself, and I was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because we don’t know when live television is coming back,” Andrews said on Monday’s episode of the “Token CEO” podcast. “These are hard jobs to get. I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m a loser. This is really bad.’ And then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people who have production groups, and they’re like, ‘You’re going to find something.'”

Andrews’ interview dropped the same day Tyra Banks made her debut as “Dancing’s” new host on the Season 29 premiere. The supermodel was tapped to replace original host Tom Bergeron and Andrews, who had joined in 2014, as part of a creative revamp. Andrews said she got a phone call informing her of her dismissal. “We were on the putting green with my dog and my husband, and I got a call that said, ‘So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, sh–. This is it.'”

Calling it a “super big bummer,” the sportscaster was disappointed — “nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms” — but has been keeping things in perspective. “I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now,” she said. “Give me a break. For me to be that selfish and think, ‘Oh my God, the world’s ending’ — people have lost multiple people in their families because of COVID.”

Andrews still has her NFL sideline reporter gig on Fox, but she hopes to find another job in the entertainment realm soon, revealing that she has joked with Kevin Hart about doing a talk show.

“I do think there’s something on the horizon,” she shared. “I would love to be part of hosting a game show, I really would. Elizabeth Banks on ‘Press Your Luck’ right now has my dream job. I’m obsessed with that show anyway. I wanna compete on it.”

