‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale: How to vote for your favorite couple to win ‘DWTS’ on November 23

Wondering how to vote during the “Dancing with the Stars” finale on November 23 ? Keep reading as we’ve got all the details you need to know to have your say in determining the “DWTS” season 29 winner. The two-hour “DWTS” finale begins on at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. (those in the West and Mountain time zones won’t see the show live but can follow along on Twitter and vote based on these reactions).

The four celebrities still in the running to win”DWTS” 28 are Kaitlyn Bristowe of “The Bachelorette” fame (who is paired with Artem Chigvintsev); “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado (who is paired with Sasha Farber); singer Nelly (who is paired with Daniella Karagach); and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman (who is paired with Jenna Johnson).

Each will dance twice on the “DWTS” final: once as a tribute to their time on the show and the other in freestyle form. You get 10 votes per method to allocate among the remaining four couples and can change your choices throughout the show (just remember to click “save”). Voting opens as soon as the final four couples have completed the first of their two dances on the live broadcast and closes at the last commercial break.

Vote in each of two ways: via text and online at the official website. Before you can vote online, you must have an ABC account (get that with email address validation), be 18 or older and living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. To vote via SMS, do the following:

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Either way, you’ll have to be fast. The window for voting opens as soon as the live “Dancing with the Stars” finale begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Voting ends just minutes after the six couples are finished. You can give one contestant all 20 of your votes or you can divide them around among the six stars still in contention to claim the Mirrorball trophy. (If you live in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the only way to be an informed voter is to follow along with our live blog.)

Your votes combined with the judges’ scores will determine the winner of season 29 of “DWTS.” Who do you think it will be? Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions