‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale recap: Who won the Mirror Ball Trophy for season 29? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The season 29 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” was Monday night, November 23, and it all came down to four celebs: “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, actress Justina Machado, rapper Nelly and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman. So which of them earned the judges’ scores and viewer votes they needed to become the next Mirror Ball champion? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and our running commentary throughout the night.

There were two rounds of dances tonight to decide the ultimate victor. In the first round the celebs reprised their favorite dance from the season, but with new creative elements: Bristowe’s Argentine tango to Britney Spears‘s “Toxic,” Machado’s cha cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, Nelly’s samba to “Rhythm of the Night” be DeBarge, and Schulman’s paso doble to “Black Swan.”

Then came the most anticipated dances of the season: the freestyles. There were no rules for these dances, so there was nothing holding back the celebs and their pro partners’ imaginations. Bristowe danced hers to “Sparkling Diamonds” from “Moulin Rouge.” Machado performed to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings. Nelly stayed true to his hip-hop background with “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G. And Schulman celebrated his final dance by “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Those weren’t the only performances on finale night. Nelly also performed a medley of his hits: “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre.” And former pro dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough performance a solo dance to Finneas‘s “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” As always, the judges scored each of the routines, and fans voted for their favorites live throughout the show. So what did you think of the results when all of said and done. Follow along with us below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

