‘Dancing with the Stars’: How to vote for your favorite couple on ‘DWTS’ week 2 of season 29

“Dancing with the Stars” voting is dramatically different for season 29. ABC has gotten rid of overnight voting. Instead, it will be live and timed to those tuning in to “DWTS” in the Eastern and Central time zones. Only those watching the show as it airs east of the Mississippi will get to weigh in with their votes. But don’t despair if you live in the Mountain and Pacific time zones: follow along with our live blog and you’ll know when voting opens for your favorite couples.

Online voting will open when the show begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break of the live ET/CT broadcast, shortly after all couples have danced. Voting will be at the website dwtsvote.abc.com and by text. You get 10 votes per method, which you can give to just one couple or spread it among all of your favorites. You can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. Just be sure to hit “Save Votes” each time you make a change to your votes!

To vote online, you will need a ABC account, which you can obtain with email address validation, must be 18 or older and living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. To vote via SMS, do the following:

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CAROLE to 21523 to vote for Carole Baskin

Text CHARLES to 21523 to vote for Charles Oakley

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

One couple will be eliminated based on their total votes from week 2 and judges scores from both week 1 and 2. Who do you think it will be? Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds.

