‘Dancing with the Stars’: How to vote for your favorite couple on ‘DWTS’ week 3 of season 29

The “Dancing with the Stars” voting window is much shorter this season than it has been in the past. ABC scrapped overnight voting in favor of a shortened time frame for season 29 of “DWTS.” It kicks off at the opening of the live episode as it airs in the Eastern and Central time zones and closes during the last commercial break. This will allow Tyra Banks to reveal the results at the end of the live broadcast in the eastern half of the country. Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” in the western half of the USA can follow along with our live updating blog to decide how to vote.

Voting can be done either online or via text message. You get 10 votes per method and can give all of those to just one couple or spread them out among several of your favorites. And you can keep changing your mind right up until voting ends as long as you “Save Votes” every time you do so.

With voting lasting less than two hours, it is vital that you are ready when the polls open at at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Vote either via the website or by text. To vote online, you must have an ABC account (get that with email address validation), be 18 or older and living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. To vote via SMS, do the following:

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CAROLE to 21523 to vote for Carole Baskin

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

One couple will be eliminated based on their total votes. Who do you think it will be? Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds.

