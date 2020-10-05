‘Dancing with the Stars’: How to vote for your favorite couple in Top 13 on ‘DWTS’ week 4 of season 29

Attention “Dancing with the Stars” fans: ABC has shortened the window for voting for your favorite couple. You now have just under two hours to cast your ballot for the celebrities that you want to see continue on in season 29 of “DWTS.” And making this even worse for fans of the show in the western half of the country, voting lines are open only while the show is airing live in the Eastern and Central time zones. But don’t despair. We have all the details you need to make sure that your voice is still heard.

Voting lines go live as soon as the show starts at 8:00 pm ET/7:00 CT and closes during the last commercial break. This will allow Tyra Banks to reveal the results at the end of the live broadcast in the eastern half of the country. You can vote via both text message and online.

You get 10 votes for each of these methods, meaning you have up to 20 votes per episode. If you want to, give all of these to your favorite couple among the Top 13. Or spread them around the bakers dozen of stars still competing. You can keep changing your mind right up until voting ends as long as you click “Save Votes” every time you do so.

To vote online, you must have an ABC account (get that with email address validation), be 18 or older and living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. To vote via SMS, do the following:

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

One couple will be eliminated based on their total votes. Who do you think it will be? Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds.

