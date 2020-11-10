‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘Icons Night’ celebrated music legends from Elton John to Britney Spears [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week’s “Dancing with the Stars” double elimination — Jeannie Mai withdrew due to illness before the show, then Chrishell Stause was ousted at the end of the evening — left us with seven celebrity contestants. They had to perform twice this week during “Icons Night” … well, most of them had to perform twice. How did they do? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and our commentary throughout the night.

This week’s dances paid tribute to music icons: Kaitlyn Bristowe danced to Britney Spears (Argentine tango), Skai Jackson celebrated Janet Jackson (paso doble), Justina Machado celebrated Madonna (rumba), AJ McLean honored Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury (Viennese waltz), Nelly channeled fellow rapper 2Pac (jazz), Nev Schulman rocked to Elton John (jive), and Johnny Weir was inspired by Amy Winehouse (quickstep).

After those initial routines six of the contestants performed against each other in the Dance-Off Challenge round. Machado and Bristowe faced off with the cha cha. McLean and Weir danced dueling jives. And Jackson and Nelly went head-to-head with salsas. The winner of each dance-off, as decided by the judges, received two extra bonus points added to their scores.

One celeb is missing from that round, though: Schulman is the odd man out, but in a good way. Since he tied for the top of the judges’ leaderboard last week and has the highest cumulative score of the season thus far, he was excused from the Dance-Off round and automatically received two bonus points. So not only did he get the advantage of free points, he also had the benefit of only needing to learn one routine this week. That gave him the time to polish and perfect his performance instead of dividing his time with Dance-Off prep.

Did Schulman make the most of his advantage? Who struggled with their dances? And who ultimately went home. Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — OMG, Tyra’s wind machine. Maybe she’s trying to improve air circulation to reduce the risk of COVID.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (Rumba, Madonna)

Daniel, 8:03pm — “I wanted to be Madonna’s best friend,” says Justina about her obsession with the Material Girl. She came to New York with nothing and a dream, just like Madonna did. “What I’m going to bring is what I’ve always admired in her,” so she’s going to bring the sex appeal and power. Get it, Justina!