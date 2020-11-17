Johnny Weir feels ‘horrific’ after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination that he saw coming

For the second week in a row, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart landed in the bottom on “Dancing with the Stars” despite perfect scores, but they couldn’t be saved this time. The pair received the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and fan votes on Monday’s semifinal and were the first of two pairs cut in the double elimination.

“I feel horrific,” Weir told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave. At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition.”

The Olympic figure skater earned a 27 for his redemption salsa and a 30 for his jazz for a total of 57, tied for second from last with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who were the second couple axed after the judges sent Justina Machado and Sasha Farber to the final alongside Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.

SEE Who should win ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Weir saw his demise coming and had been “crying for hours” after receiving his first score, knowing that it wouldn’t be enough combined with votes. This was his third time in the bottom, the most of any contestant this season. “I knew I was done as soon as we finished the salsa,” he shared. “I’m an athlete and very human, and when you know you’ve lost, it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Though disappointed, the three-time U.S. champion is grateful for the friendship he formed with Stewart, a first-year pro and the show’s first Black female pro. “The best thing that has come out of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is Britt,” Weird said. “We are bound now for life, and I will support her until I can no longer text.”

“I could not have asked for someone better for my first season, but honestly, just in general,” Stewart added. “Johnny has brought so much amazing light to my life for these last couple months and I’m so proud of our journey,” she shared. “I think we represent a minority that people can see. We represent a representation, and we really broke boundaries in this competition. And sometimes when you break boundaries and you push the limits, sometimes it’s a little bit of a rough change sometimes and not everybody wants to see it. I completely agree that I would much rather be my authentic self with you than be popular.”

PREDICT ‘Dancing with the Stars’ now; change them until Monday night’s show

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions