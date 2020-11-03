‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: Johnny Weir was thirsty for Shawn Mendes before dancing to his new single [WATCH]

“Do you know anything about a foxtrot?” professional dancer Britt Stewart asked figure skater Johnny Weir when she told him about their next routine on “Dancing with the Stars.” “No,” Weir answered, “but I know everything about Shawn Mendes‘s biceps!” They were about to dance to Mendes’s new single “Wonder,” and Weir was feeling it, to say the least. “Have you seen Shawn Mendes? Shawn Mendes is hot! Show me one person that is not enchanted by the face and curls of Shawn Mendes.”

Then, lost in a bit of a trance, Weir explained, “I was just thinking about Shawn Mendes, and what it would be like to love Shawn Mendes.” So Weir had no shortage of inspiration for this performance. Was he able to collect himself enough to execute his foxtrot? Watch the video above from “Double Elimination Night,” and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Derek Hough: “Shawn Mendes would be proud. Always such beautiful arms, and your frame was fantastic. I would just say the foxtrot needs to be a little bit more gradual rise and fall. I think you kind of felt the music … whereas the foxtrot I wanted a little bit more of a swell in the ocean rather than choppy waves. Also, I love a good high-water pant, but just for the future, sometimes for me it breaks the line a little bit. Just think of that in the future, but dude, great job.”

Bruno Tonioli: “I’m with you, Derek, but I think I know what happened. I think your suit has shrunk in the wash. I think that’s what happened. Anyway, what you have is this wonderful sweeping movement that fills the stage. Those port de bras, I mean, come on Derek, you couldn’t do better. But you don’t dig on the rise and fall, it has to be imperceptible. Apart from that, great.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I loved the fashion choice. I think you make strong choices. You’re obviously such an artist. You danced that with so much artistry, so much emotion. I felt the storyline going on there. I liked what you did with the sudden rise and fall, the kind of jerky style. I thought that was intentional, and I’m hoping it was — please just say yes. I thought it was an interesting choice, something very different, something we’ve never seen before. That’s part of what is exciting about this competition: we want to see things we’ve never seen before. I thought it was an interesting artistic choice. Well done.”

Sartorial criticisms aside, the judges liked the routine enough to give Weir straight 9s for a total of 27 out of 30. Then in the relay round he maximized his bonus points by dancing a Viennese waltz against Justina Machado, which was enough to put Weir at the top of the judges’ leaderboard, tied with Nev Schulman. Unsurprisingly, he was safe from elimination after viewer votes were factored in, sending him straight to next week’s “Icons Night.” What did you think of his “Wonder”-ful foxtrot? More importantly, what do you think Shawn Mendes would think of it?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.