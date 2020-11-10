WTF, ‘DWTS’?! How did Johnny Weir go from a perfect score for this quickstep to THAT result at the end of the night? [WATCH]

On “Dancing with the Stars” for “Icons Night,” Johnny Weir dedicated his performance to Amy Winehouse, the troubled singer who struggled with substance abuse and died at age 27. Weir could relate to the pressure she experienced in the public eye, remembering how ashamed of himself he was after he struggled during his first Olympic Games. He certainly didn’t struggle with his quickstep on Monday night, but the evening still had an unwelcome twist ending. Watch his performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Bruno Tonioli: “Amy would have loved that. In her spirit: unique, groundbreaking, forget about all perceptions, I’ll do what I want. And you did it very well. Apart from the impersonation of the character, the actual quickstep was excellent. You didn’t skimp on anything — light of touch, precise, beautiful, well done!”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “First of all, we’ve never seen a quickstep like that, and after 29 seasons it’s hard to do something that we’ve never seen before. You pulled it off beautifully. You’re such a great performer. What I love is you believe in what you’re doing. Every single creative choice you deliver with such passion and power and precision. It was amazing, light on your feet, used the whole floor like it was an ice skating rink, beautifully floated — amazing.”

Derek Hough: “You’re a perfect representation of being enough. Being an athlete and being a competitor, we often rely on winning, and we think that winning equals love when the truth is, just you being you and who you are equals love no matter what. You will always be enough … and the technique, the footwork … so clean and also the beehive hairdo, I mean, let’s go!”

Weir scored 10s across the board for his routine for a perfect total of 30 out of 30. That was all the more impressive since he had to follow Kaitlyn Bristowe, who had also received a perfect score immediately before his performance. Even though he lost his Dance-Off to AJ McLean in the following round and thus didn’t receive any bonus points, he and Bristowe were still tied for first place on the leaderboard. Despite that, Weir still ended up in the bottom two with McLean after viewer votes were added in.

This was Weir’s second time in the bottom two, but luckily for him the judges voted to save him and eliminate McLean instead (it wasn’t unanimous, though, since Hough voted to save McLean instead). Clearly Weir’s fans didn’t rally around him, perhaps thinking he was safe with such high scores. But next week’s semifinals will end in a double elimination, so he’ll need his fans to vote aggressively to keep him in the competition. Will they ultimately put him through to the finale, or was this a sign that he’s on borrowed time?

