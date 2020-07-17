Don’t worry, Carrie Ann Inaba says the judges are staying put on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” had a huge shake-up this week when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were dismissed for new host Tyra Banks. But you don’t have to worry about any other stalwarts leaving. According to Carrie Ann Inaba, she and fellow original judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will be back for the 29th season this fall.

“As of now, that is the plan,” Inaba told her co-hosts in an episode of “The Talk” scheduled to air on Tuesday. “I just want everybody to know Len, Bruno and I — that is the plan that we’re coming back. They’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.”

Bergeron, who like the judges had been with the show since it launched in 2005, and Andrews, who joined as co-host in 2014, were axed on Monday as part of a show revamp. Banks’ hiring was announced the next day. The supermodel will also be an executive producer to carry out the series’ “new creative direction” that she claims is “next level.”

Inaba, who “cried” over Bergeron’s and Andrews’ firings, and Tonioli have never missed a season of “Dancing,” while head judge Goodman sat out Season 21 in fall 2015 due to scheduling conflicts with the U.K.’s “Strictly Come Dancing” and the birth of his grandson. Last month, Goodman, who lives across the pond, expressed concern about COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing him from coming to Los Angeles for “Dancing.” It’s unclear how “Dancing” will adapt to the pandemic, but traveling would be a moot point if it goes virtual.

“Dancing” is scheduled to air Mondays at 8/7c in the fall.

