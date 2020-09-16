Kaitlyn Bristowe is ‘pretending’ not to think about following in Hannah Brown’s winning footsteps on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Hannah Brown became the first Bachelorette to win “Dancing with the Stars” last season, and don’t think Kaitlyn Bristowe hasn’t thought about making it two in a row — even if she’s acting like it.

The Season 11 “Bachelorette” star is “pretending” not to acknowledge the possibility of extending Bachelor Nation’s reign on the dance floor to keep the pressure off herself, she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Alan [Bersten] was Hannah’s partner, and he also is a great partner, and they got high scores, so could it be back-to-back Mirrorballs? Who knows?” she said.

“I agree that is a bit of a pressure, but it is a reactive audience,” her partner Artem Chigvintsev added. “If the audience decides this is the one that should be holding the Mirrorball trophy, than this is the one.”

Ironically, Bersten and his current partner Skai Jackson topped the Week 1 leaderboard with a score of 21, along with Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. Bristowe and Chigvintsev nabbed a 20 for their cha-cha to Lady Gaga‘s “Stupid Love.”

Chigvintsev, who returned this season after being dropped last year, is happy with their score because it leaves room for improvement. You don’t want to get the best score the first week,” he said. “There is nowhere to step [up].”

Plus, the shout-out they got from Gaga herself is more valuable than any score. “Is it weird that this made me cry,” the pop star tweeted of Bristowe’s routine. “I love watching people happy and dancing!”

Is it weird that this made me cry…I love watching people happy and dancing! https://t.co/bBKblhVhqT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2020

“I am a great manifester, so here we go: Lady Gaga, call me!” Bristowe exclaimed.

The pair will perform the foxtrot next week to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack. “We will take a notch down from all of the action and go very classy and very elegant,” Chigvintsev teased. “We are going to do a really good job for that, too, [and] hopefully get better scores.”

“Dancing” will air Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. It returns to Mondays on Sept. 28.

