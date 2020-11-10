‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Carrie Ann Inaba finally made up thanks to this perfect tango [WATCH]

It’s been a rough few weeks for Kaitlyn Bristowe on “Dancing with the Stars.” She has gotten solid scores, but some of the judges’ comments have rankled her, especially Carrie Ann Inaba‘s. Though Bristowe has shown them strong, consistent technique, they’ve often felt like there’s something missing from her performances, with Inaba even saying once that Bristowe seemed to have given up. Well, Bristowe certainly wasn’t giving up during her Argentine tango inspired by Britney Spears on “Icons Night.” Watch it above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Derek Hough: [standing ovation] “Throughout this whole competition, the way I judge is technique, content, creativity, execution, and impact. For me I always felt like you’ve lacked a little bit of the impact — until tonight. That was so beautiful, exquisite lines, beautiful transitions, the choreography — well done, Artem. Yeah, you did that!”

Bruno Tonioli: “Hit me, Kaitlyn, one more time! Now we are in business! The luscious shapes, those lines stretched to infinity. Some of the images were like precious paintings you could only see in a museum. Your focus and your intensity were better than we’ve ever seen it. A star performance.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Look, I know it’s been a rough couple of weeks, but I have to say [standing ovation] because that was incredible. We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate, and tonight every line was amazing. Every lift, Artem, when she landed her foot was perfect … everything about it was amazing. Your lines, elegant, passionate, everything we’ve been wanting from you was in this routine. Beautiful job!”

That was two standing ovations from the judges after weeks of getting a relatively cold shoulder from them. And the scores were just as good as the remarks. She scored straight 10s for a total of 30 out of 30, which made this only the second perfect score anyone has received this season following Nev Schulman‘s “Black Swan” routine on “Villains Night.” That performance got her safely to next week’s “Semi-Finals,” where a double elimination will decide who the final four will be vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Do you think she deserves it?

