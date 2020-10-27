‘Dancing with the Stars’: As Natalie Portman would say, Nev Schulman’s ‘Black Swan’ paso doble was perfect [WATCH]

I’ll admit, I wasn’t sure what to expect from “Catfish” host Nev Schulman trying to channel Natalie Portman‘s performance in “Black Swan” on “Dancing with the Stars” for “Villains Night.” But the judges were awaiting it with bated breath because his routine with pro partner Jenna Johnson took inspiration from Matthew Bourne‘s famous contemporary interpretation of Tchaikovsky‘s “Swan Lake.” So how did this paso doble version of a contemporary version of the classic ballet turn out? Watch it above, and see what the judges had to say below.

Bruno Tonioli: “It has to be perfect — and it was! And as a bonus point I love the fact that you actually inspired your look by my dear friend’s version of ‘Swan Lake’; Matthew Bourne is going to give you a call because he wants the costume back. But I’m telling you, I loved this piece, and you lived up to the expectations. That’s all I can say.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I have to agree that Matthew Bourne’s version of ‘Swan Lake’ is my favorite, so there were high expectations coming into this I have to say. And you met them, and you exceeded them. And I want to thank your dad for exposing you to ballet at such a young age because it’s paid off — your lines, your negative space, the way you changed character, all of it. Wonderful job, breathtaking.”

Derek Hough: “From beginning to end … I was like, oh my gosh it’s so good! The light, the shade — your shaping, the way you stretched … just beautiful. I mean … [drums his fingers together contemplating a perfect score].”

As Portman said at the very end of “Black Swan,” it was “perfect.” The judges gave him straight 10s across the board for a total of 30 out of 30, making it the first perfect score of the season. Suffice it to say that it was also the highest score of the night. This was Schulman’s second time on top of the judges’ leaderboard, and when you add it to his previous routines this season, he surpasses Kaitlyn Bristowe as the season’s highest-scoring celeb to date. Is the Mirror Ball Trophy within reach?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.