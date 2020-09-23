‘Dancing with the Stars’: Nev Schulman’s ‘mind-boggling’ gyrations (and his chest hair) stole the show in week 2 [WATCH]

One of the biggest question marks going into “Dancing with the Stars” season 29 was Nev Schulman. Could the man famous for being tricked by a woman online in the documentary “Catfish” bring the necessary flair to the dance floor? Yes, as it turns out, and in the second week of the competition he nearly topped the judges’ leaderboard while also gloriously flaunting his copious chest hair in a revealing vest. Watch his cha cha above.

“By the beard of Zeus, that is a lot of chest hair!” the less hirsute judge Derek Hough exclaimed before getting into his critique of the dance. He was impressed by the performance, though he warned Schulman to watch his shoulders. Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, suggested a bit of manscaping but thought Schulman’s “gyrations were mind-boggling.” And Carrie Ann Inaba called him an “incredible dancer” whose arm movements were especially effective.

The judges agreed on their scores: they all gave him 7s for a total of 21 out of 30. That was one point higher than he scored in the season premiere (Tonioli gave him a 6 last week), and it was good enough for second place on this week’s leaderboard, tied with Justina Machado. And when both weeks’ performances were combined, he ranked third out of the 15 dancers. So there’s no question that he’s a Mirror Ball Trophy contender, especially since his first two dance styles were so different: a foxtrot, then a cha cha.

That versatility will serve him well throughout the competition. I think the chest hair might give him an edge too.

