‘Dancing with the Stars’ season premiere recap: Who stood out on the first night of a highly unusual season? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” premiered its 29th season on Monday night, September 14, with a cast of 15 new celebrities. But that’s not all that’s new this season. In a year rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, this was far from business as usual. So how did it go on night one? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary as they happen.

Perhaps the biggest difference this season, above and beyond all the health precautions, is the new host. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the series after Bergeron had been with the show for the entirety of its run and Andrews had been alongside him for the last 11 seasons. Tyra Banks, the former host of “America’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent,” was tapped as their replacement, and she’s also onboard as an executive producer of the new season.

Then there’s the judging table. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are back, but the pandemic prevented Len Goodman from returning to his usual position on the panel. Sitting in for him this season is “DWTS” fan-favorite and six-time Mirror Ball champion Derek Hough, though Goodman will still participate in the show in some shape or form.

And finally there are the competitors, including several married pro dancers who have to live apart during production for safety’s sake. Those pros joined forces with the biggest cast of stars the show has had since season nine, when there were 16 celebs vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy. They include “Cheer” head coach Monica Aldama, controversial “Tiger King” animal activist Carole Baskin, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, singer AJ McLean, “The Talk” co-host Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, NBA legend Charles Oakley, actress and reality real star Chrishell Stause and figure skater Johnny Weir.

Our readers have been betting on who will win ever since the cast was announced. Who do you think looked like a potential winner on night one? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates