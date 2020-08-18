‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 pro dancers: Meet the 14 who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy this fall [PHOTO GALLERY]

On Tuesday, August 18, ABC announced the 14 pro dancers who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy in the 29th season of “Dancing with the Stars” starting on September 14: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. (Click above to see all of them in our gallery above.)

Of those, Karagach and Stewart will be new pros, after having been featured as troupe dancers previously. Karagach is married to Pashkov, who made his debut as a pro dancer last fall in season 28 of “DWTS” where he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. Before joining the cast of this show the couple competed together on NBC’s dance competition series “World of Dance.”

Burgess and Motsepe are returning to the show. Both of them made the finals in season 27 — Burgess won with Bobby Bones, while Motsepe placed third with Evanna Lynch — but neither competed during season 28, so it has been two years since we’ve seen them vie for the title.

Among the others, longtime fan-favorites Burke, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are two-time winners of the Mirror Ball Trophy, while one-time champs include Johnson and Slater. Bersten is relatively new to competing on the show as a full-time pro, but he’s actually the defending Mirror Ball champion, having won season 28 with “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.

Veterans Farber and Savchenko are still awaiting their first victories on the show, as are relative newcomers Armstrong and Pashkov. And of course new pro dancers Karagach and Stewart are hoping for beginner’s luck. We shouldn’t underestimate them. Pros have won the competition on their first or second tries multiple times before.

The celebrities who will be dancing with the pros will officially be revealed during the “DWTS” season premiere. Until then, vote in our poll below to let us know, who’s your favorite pro that was just announced for the competition.