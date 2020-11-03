‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Jeannie Mai’s sudden withdrawal threw a wrench in ‘Double Elimination Night’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

What a difference a day makes. The November 2 “Dancing with the Stars” was supposed to be “Double Elimination Night,” but one of those eliminations happened early as a contestant was forced to withdraw due to illness. So how did that sudden exit affect this week’s show? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and our running commentary throughout the night.

Jeannie Mai was the contestant who had to make a sudden exit. The Emmy-winning host of “The Real” announced on “Good Morning America” that she was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which requires surgery and prompted her to quit “DWTS.” She had been scheduled to perform a Charleston with her pro partner Brandon Armstrong, and then she was to dance a Viennese waltz against Johnny Weir and Justina Machado in a Relay Dance round. One judge was supposed to rank the celebs in each Relay group and award bonus points based on those rankings, so it remained to be seen whether Mai’s exit would affect that format.

With her abrupt departure from the show, there would only be one elimination at the end of the night instead of two. So who was it? Mai was in the bottom two last week on “Villains Night” with Monica Aldama, but was saved by the judges. With Mai no longer around, the only celeb left who was ever in the bottom two before was Weir; he was in jeopardy on “Top 11” night but was given another chance. Did he do well enough in the judges’ scores and viewer votes to avoid another trip to the bottom this week? Were we in for any more surprises? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

