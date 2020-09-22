‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Which unlucky celeb went home in ‘First Elimination’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” normally airs on Monday nights, but the second episode of season 29 broadcast on Tuesday, September 22, so the celebs had one extra day to prepare these routines. But no matter how good they all were, one of them was bound to go home in the season’s “First Elimination.” So who got the boot after the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary as they happen.

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado tied for first place on the judges’ leaderboard in week one with scores of 21 out of 30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. And bringing up the rear was “Tiger King” animal activist Carole Baskin with 11 out of 30, but there was still a chance for the cat lover to move up the ranks since the scores from the season premiere were combined with the scores from week two.

And viewers got to vote live during tonight’s show to help decide the results. With votes split between 15 celebs, this could be one of the most unpredictable results yet. And oftentimes a contestant with last-place scores will get a boost from voters since their fans are motivated to save them from the chopping block. That means getting scores that land you in the middle of the pack can be just as dangerous as ending up at the bottom. So it’s not over until it’s over. Follow along below starting at 8:00pm for tonight’s play-by-play (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — “DWTS” gunning to take that Costume Design Emmy from “RuPaul” and “The Masked Singer” with these Tyra outfits.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (Cha Cha)

Daniel, 8:03pm –Nev was a pleasant surprise in week one. I think he’s a contender, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings to the cha cha.

Cordell Martin, 8:04pm — There was no hip action. However, he has beautiful lines.

Daniel, 8:04pm — Solid, got off to a slow start, hit the moves well, could’ve used a little more soul.

Jeffery Kare, 8:05pm — Though I thought the routine was at least energetic.

JUDGES — “By the beard of Zeus that is a lot of chest hair,” says Derek about the sensational chest hair, but Nev should watch his shoulders. Bruno thought the “gyrations were mind-boggling.” Carrie calls him “a really incredible dancer” with great arm placement.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 21

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten (Samba)

Cordell, 8:08pm — Samba in week two?

Daniel, 8:09pm — Oof, giving her the dreaded samba in week two. Maybe she’s better off getting it out of the way early while she’s relatively safe.

Daniel, 8:10pm — Oops, spoke too soon. Big stumble in the middle there.

Cordell, 8:11pm — That was scary.

JUDGES — Bruno says, “Things happen … but I still believe in you” because when she gets it right she’s stellar. Carrie Ann thought she would be on top of the leaderboard before the mistake, and Skai needs to work on her arm placement. Derek adds, “A setback sets you up for a comeback.”

Jeffrey, 8:12pm — Not as good as their performance from last week, but still pretty good.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (5), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 15

Daniel, 8:13pm — Man, I thought they’d give her the benefit of 6s.

Daniel, 8:14pm — And just like that we get news that Kaitlyn Bristowe might be injured. For a second I thought Tyra Banks was about to announced that someone got COVID. But it sounds like her performance tonight is in question.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart (Tango)

Daniel, 8:16pm — Johnny Weir dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” sounds totally perfect. He skated to a instrumental version of “Poker Face” as a figure skater, so he definitely has an advantage there.

Cordell, 8:18pm — Oh this should be good.

Daniel, 8:18pm — A little stiffer than I expected from him, but a solid effort.

Cordell, 8:19pm — I feel like it was missing something.

Jeffrey, 8:19pm — Almost terrific!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought the footwork was off. Derek loved the “Johnny drama,” but he needs to watch his frame and his right arm. Bruno says Lady Gaga really inspired him, but he needs to get more “staccato” in his movements.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 18

Daniel, 8:21pm — He hasn’t found his footing quite as quickly as other figure skaters have.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (Foxtrot)

Daniel, 8:21pm — With Skai’s misstep in her performance, the door is open for Justina to own the top of the leaderboard when you combine the two weeks.

Daniel, 8:23pm — Could’ve used a tiny bit more flair, but Justina is a real natural.

Jeffrey, 8:24pm — I thought that was a lovely performance.

Cordell, 8:24pm — I thought it was a great performance. I love how expressive she is.

JUDGES — Derek thought she was a “natural, beautiful dancer.” He loved the feather step and her leg lines. Bruno loves watching her: “You make me happy … You dance from the heart,” but she needs to clean up her turns her turns. Carrie Ann was “transported into a film with a happy ending, and it was magical.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 21

Daniel, 8:26pm — That might just secure the top of the leaderboard for her, unless someone else pulls some 8s.

Cordell, 8:26pm — At this rate maybe Kaitlyn or AJ.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy (Jive)

Daniel, 8:30pm — She had a promising start last week, and she’s talking in her clip about being a stickler for technique, so she has something to prove, and I think she might have the chops to improve and be a dark horse contender to win. Jive is tough, though.

Daniel, 8:32pm — A little rough around the edges, but solid second effort from Monica. I want to see her do something slower and more classic, which might suit her.

Jeffrey, 8:33pm — I thought it was very skillful.

Cordell, 8:33pm — It was safe and forgettable

JUDGES — Bruno didn’t think the flicks and kicks were times well enough, though he thinks the cheerleading background will help her in the long run. Carrie Ann didn’t like the little lift. Derek called it “fun, playful, bubbly,” but he also wanted more flicks and kicks.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (5), Derek (6), Bruno (5) = 16

Cordell, 8:34pm — Yikes. The judges are ruthless tonight. Wished they had that energy for Bobby Bones and Grocery Store Joe.

Daniel, 8:35pm — Yeah, I thought they would give her 6s, those were really rough. Though I agree with Derek and Bruno that it needed more kicks and flicks.

Cordell, 8:37pm — I’m loving Derek as a judge. He’s great at pinpointing what the star can work on without being nasty or mean.

Daniel, 8:38pm — I agree he’s steller. I think his judges is actually better here than on “World of Dance” because he’s so good at teaching and the “World of Dance” folks already know all the basics.

Jeffrey, 8:38pm — Plus, Derek understands exactly what all the contestants are going through as he was in their shoes before.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke (Foxtrot)

Daniel, 8:39pm — AJ is slowing it down with an elegant, romantic dance. They’re dancing to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” which is a special song for AJ and his wife Rochelle.

Daniel, 8:41pm — A really great comeback from last week’s stumbles. I think I saw a couple of posture issues, but he really sold it.

Cordell, 8:42pm — Much better than last week.

Jeffrey, 8:42pm — Best routine of the night so far!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was “smooth as silk” and the nerves were gone. Derek called him a “showman,” and though there was a mistake, he saved it well. Bruno says, “The Rat Pack would be proud,” but he needs more control of his glide.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 19



Jeffrey, 8:43pm — I think AJ might end up being in a similar position to Kel Mitchell last year where he improves every week.

Cordell, 8:43pm — Loving the pace of the show.

Daniel, 8:44pm — Feels a little hectic to me still with 15 dancers in two hours. Not a lot of room to breathe.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe (Foxtrot)

Daniel, 8:47pm — She had a promising start last week, solid technique. She needs a breakout moment to get her out of the middle of the pack, though. Their song, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, is one of her favorites, and she’s dedicating it to her kids.