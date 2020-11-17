‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘Semi-Finals’ ended with a double elimination, so who was left standing for the finale? [UPDATED LIVE BLOG]

The “Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals on Monday night, November 16, started with six contestants and ended with four who advanced to next week’s season finale to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. So who stuck around, and who fell just short? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as well as our commentary throughout the night.

The six celebs fighting for those four finale slots were “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado, rapper Nelly, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, and figure skater Johnny Weir. Of those, only Skai and Johnny had ever landed in the bottom two before, which seemed like a bad sign since that indicated inconsistent support from fans voting from home. However, Nelly had the lowest cumulative score of any contestant left in the competition, so he needed those fan votes most of all.

Each of the celebs performed two routines. In one round they performed redemption dances to try to improve styles they performed once before: cha cha for Skai, tango for Justina, paso doble for Nelly and Kaitlyn, foxtrot for Nev, and salsa for Johnny. The other round required each of them to learn a new dance style, as usual. Three of them got the often-beneficial contemporary — Justina, Kaitlyn, and Nev — while Johnny learned jazz, Skai performed a Viennese waltz, and Nelly strutted his stuff with a jive.

The finals were on the line, so there was more pressure than ever for the contestants to keep up with the show’s increasingly rigorous pace. So who gave the best performances, who (if anyone) struggled, and whose journey was cut short right before reaching the finish line? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

