‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Who rose to the top and who went home after the ‘Top 13’ performed? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The two lowest scoring “Dancing with the Stars” celebrities have already been eliminated with the ousters of Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin. So in a season so close that one contestant went from the top of the judges’ leaderboard to the bottom in the space of a week, even the slightest misstep could be the difference between staying in the competition and going home. So what happened when the “Top 13” performed? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary as they happen.

The balance of power has shifted dramatically over the course of the first three weeks of the show: five different celebs have topped the leaderboard with no repeats so far. Skai Jackson and Justina Machado shared the top spot in the season premiere. Then Kaitlyn Bristowe overcame ankle pain to rule week two. And Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir rose to the top on “Disney Night.” But considering all of the dances this season to date, Bristowe and Schulman are tied with the highest cumulative scores so far.

But who stays and who goes may come down to luck of the draw when it comes to routines. “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama got the samba, which may be the show’s most challenging dance style; Jackson and Baskin both got last-place scores for their sambas over the last two weeks. Baskin also hit the skids with a paso doble in week one, and now Anne Heche and Nelly will be performing that combative style. (Check out all of this week’s dances and musical selections here.)

Of course, the right dancer could succeed with a difficult style where another struggled, so nothing is set in stone. The door is still open for anyone to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. Follow along with us below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Cordell Martin, 7:55pm — I think it’s Anne’s last dance tonight. With Nelly or Monica joining her.

Jeffrey Kare, 7:56pm — I agree.

Daniel Montgomery, 7:57pm — I think probably Anne and Monica for the bottom two, with Anne going home.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach (Paso Doble)

Daniel, 8:03pm — Carrie Ann Inaba wanted a breakout dance from Nelly, and Daniella thinks this dance style could be it. This is one of my favorite dance styles because of how much drama and intensity it brings. Daniella is pushing Nelly harder than usual, and you can tell she means it because he’s sweating, like, a lot.

Daniel, 8:05pm — A for effort for Nelly. Not sure the technique was there, but he gave it 100%.

Cordell, 8:06pm — Yeah, three 6s, or maybe one 7 and two 6s.

Jeffrey, 8:07pm — I found Nelly’s routine to be pretty slick for what it was.

JUDGES — Derek Hough “really enjoyed it” and is admiring Nelly’s guns, even though he things Nelly needed better shaping. Bruno Tonioli appreciated that it had “no restraint, no holding back,” but he needs to refine his artistry. Carrie Ann says, “That is what I was looking for … There was no one misstep,” but she agrees that he needs to improve his shaping.

Cordell, 8:08pm — Well I’m expecting some 9s tonight.

Daniel, 8:08pm — In a previous week that would’ve been a 6 dance, so they’re definitely on score inflation tonight.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 21 out of 30

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko (Foxtrot)

Daniel, 8:09pm — Chrishell is a little physically uncomfortable this week since she’s undergoing treatment to freeze her eggs so she can be a mom in the future. “I don’t know how sexy that is, entering the dating scene,” she says. “Come get ‘er, boys!” Don’t worry, Chrishell, Gleb makes everyone sexy.

Cordell, 8:11pm — I felt like this was a mix between a rumba and Argentine tango.

Daniel, 8:12pm — I didn’t think she looked quite as comfortable in previous weeks, especially while in hold, but it was a solid effort.

Jeffrey, 8:13pm — I personally thought the routine was almost terrific.

JUDGES — Bruno called it “almost too hot to trot,” and she put Gleb in his place, but there was a stumble in the middle after a really great start. Carrie Ann is “proud” of her and is impressed by the points of her hands and feet. Derek didn’t see the stumble the other judges saw, he even thought it was her “best dance.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (8), Bruno (7) = 22 out of 30

Daniel, 8:15pm — That 8 was a little high. It’s like they’re taking whatever scores they would’ve given last week and automatically adding one.

Cordell, 8:17pm — Funny how we mentioned the judges low-balling the contestants in the first hour, they go and do the opposite this week.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy (Samba)

Daniel, 8:18pm — She’s performing early this week, and she’s got a difficult dance, so she’s gonna need to pull out all the stops. But Monica feels like Val isn’t supportive enough or empathetic enough as a teacher, so she asks him to turn down the “condescending” and turn up the “supportive.” I’m kinda surprised. He has always struck me as one of the warmer pro partners.

Daniel, 8:20pm — Not saying much given the previous dancers who had trouble with the style, but that was by far the best samba of the season so far. I think she kept herself in the competition for another week.

Jeffrey, 8:21pm — Yeah, I thought that looked like a step (pun intended) in the right direction for her.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann loved the “chemistry and balance” between them, and their dancing improved greatly. Derek called it a “proper samba” with lots of great samba content, and it was her best dance. Bruno says she “threw a party,” and he also loved that it was a proper samba with all the required elements.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 24 out of 30

Daniel, 8:23pm — Now those I think were some deserved 8s.

Cordell, 8:24pm — She did much better than expected. She needed that. Chrishell could be in trouble.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe (Paso Doble)

Daniel, 8:27pm — She has an opportunity to set herself apart by performing the same routine that Nelly just did. There’s a lot of room for improvement. In her clip package, she’s surprisingly candid about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, and how her openness about her relationships caused her to be escorted out of her own premiere and cost her her career for a decade. I knew the relationship was a tabloid feeding frenzy, but I didn’t know it got that bad for her.

Daniel, 8:29pm — Decent, great way to frame the dance with the story of her and Ellen, but I don’t think the moves were all quite there. Might be a little lower score than Nelly’s paso.

Jeffrey, 8:30pm — I found the performance to be okay at best.

JUDGES — Derek thought she was sturdy and in control, and he appreciates the progress she made. Bruno admires her courage as a “multi-colored warrior,” “the most focused performance of today” despite some balance problems. Carrie Ann considers her “inspiring” and “powerful.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 21 out of 30

Jeffrey, 8:33pm — Though the three 7’s she just received felt like much.

Cordell, 8:34pm — Okay now, this is ridiculous.

Daniel, 8:35pm — I appreciated her story so much, but agree that was more of a 6s routine. I think 7 is the floor tonight. They won’t go under that unless you literally faceplant on the floor.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (Rumba)

Daniel, 8:36pm — Nev has proved he’s got the dance skills to win, so this routine will be a test of hip action for him. If he can nail this, he could be unstoppable. He’s dancing to a Celine Dion song and dedicating that it to his wife Laura … and the chest hair is back out in his open shirt.

Daniel, 8:38pm — Not as big with the hip action as he could’ve been, but excellent routine nevertheless.

Jeffrey, 8:39pm — Stunning!

Cordell, 8:40pm — Yeah he’ll definitely get three 8s for sure

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was “a romantic dream set to music,” and they were in tune. Bruno appreciated that Nev manscaped — this is the first time Nev has seen his nipples in years. Carrie Ann though he supported his partner but added “poetry” with “beautiful” lines. Derek also thought it was “beautiful” with great “texture” in his in-between movements, but it was hard to find the timing in it.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 24 out of 30

Daniel, 8:43pm — Totally deserved, but there is such a wide range of dance quality tonight but no scores besides 7 or 8.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (Salsa)

Daniel, 8:46pm — It’s a “hot and spicy club dance,” according to Len Goodman from afar. I feel like Justina’s personality was made for this dance. She has an opportunity to top the leaderboard. She’s dedicating this dance to her grandmother who moved to the mainland US from Puerto Rico. She died in 2006, so Justina thinks of her strength.

Daniel, 8:48pm — A lot going on in that dance, and I think there were a couple of little bobbles, but I loved the rhythm and energy of it.

Jeffrey, 8:49pm — Outstanding!

Cordell, 8:50pm — Fun routine.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann says this is the first time she got them all up off their feet, and it felt like Carrie Ann was at Justina’s house. Derek thought Justina brought all the “authentic” energy that was lacking last week. Bruno tells her she was “on fire,” and “those hips don’t lie, they scream, ‘Look at me, I am fabulous!'”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 24 out of 30

Daniel, 8:51pm — A lot of people getting tied up at 24 points tonight.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev (Viennese Waltz)

Daniel, 8:55pm — They’re dancing to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs, which she and her boyfriend Jason Tatrick, who competed on “The Bachelorette,” often dance to together. He asked her out on her podcast, and they’ve been together for a year-and-a-half.

Daniel, 8:58pm — Pristine work from Kaitlyn.

Jeffrey, 8:59pm — Incredible!

Cordell, 9:00pm — She’s getting the first 9 of the season