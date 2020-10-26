‘Dancing with the Stars’ Villains Night recap: Who was the best at being bad, and who was killed off at the end of the night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The celebrate the spooky season, “Dancing with the Stars” skipped its usual “Halloween Night” festivities in favor of a similarly ghoulish evening. For “Villains Night,” the top 10 celebrities performed dances inspired by some of the most famous bad guys in pop culture history. So who scared up the highest scores and who was killed off? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments (and our commentary) as the night progresses.

Last week had four celebrities at the top of the judges’ leaderboard for “Top 11” night: Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Were they able to keep up their momentum? Aldama channeled the sinister Nurse Ratched for a jazz routine. Machado did a “Carrie” tango and hoped to make Stephen King proud. McLean also took on a tango while celebrating yet another classic “Psycho,” namely Norman Bates. And Bristowe had to flip her sunny personality to portray Cruella de Vil during a paso doble. (See the complete list of dances and songs here.)

It has been an up-and-down season for Skai Jackson, though, bouncing between the top and bottom of the leaderboard thanks to a couple of major mistakes. But at her best she’s one of the show’s most formidable competitors, so after her rough cha cha last week she was hoping to murder her Argentine tango as — wait for it — “Bride of Chucky.” That sounded like a pretty good outlet to vent any residual frustration from last week’s scores — judges beware!

Who do you think was the best baddie of the night? And did the right celebrity get their comeuppance at the end of the night? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:01pm — Damn, great makeup work on Nelly as Freddy Kreuger, he’s definitely got the character down just from the brief intro of all the dancers.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong (Paso Doble, Hannibal Lecter)

Daniel, 8:03pm — She’s dancing in order to work through the trauma of seeing “The Silence of the Lambs”; she turned vegetarian for two years after seeing that movie. But hopefully she stills refrains from eating human flesh. Appropriately, they’re dancing to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado. But they’re doing a paso doble, which requires a lot of balance and technique. If she nails that, she’ll definitely have the character down, so it’ll be a good night for her. Fingers crossed.