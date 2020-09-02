‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 cast announced: Chrishell Stause, Johnny Weir and, yes, Carole Baskin

On Wednesday morning, September 2, ABC announced the celebrities who will be competing on “Dancing with the Stars” for season 29. Scroll down to see the complete list of contestants who will enter the ballroom when the show premiered on September 14.

There are a whopping 15 celebs competing this season to match the 15 professional dancers who were previously announced for the show. That makes this one of the biggest celeb casts in “DWTS” history. They include the usual mix of actors, athletes and musicians, with a few more unconventional choices thrown in. For instance, the series continues to court controversy with the selection of Carole Baskin, who is featured in the documentary series “Tiger King” where she is strongly suggested to have murdered her first husband.

She’ll have her work cut out for her since she’s up against a field that includes Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis; football players have a storied history on the show, with four NFL veterans winning the Mirror Ball Trophy over the years and several more making the finals. Figure skating has also produced multiple “DWTS” champs, so watch out for Johnny Weir this year.

There will be changes to this year’s competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will affect how a show with this much interpersonal contact will be carried out, but that’s not all that will be different. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired to bring on Tyra Banks, who has also been added as an executive producer of the long-running dance competition show. Are you looking forward to what’s to come, or dreading it? And who among the new cast members are you rooting for the most? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

Monica Aldama (“Cheer” head coach)

Carole Baskin (animal activist featured in “Tiger King”)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”)

Vernon Davis (Super Bowl champion)

Anne Heche (TV and film actress)

Skai Jackson (Disney Channel actress)

Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time” actress)

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys singer)

Jeannie Mai (“The Talk” co-host and “Holey Moley” correspondent)

Jesse Metcalfe (TV and film actor)

Nelly (Grammy-winning rapper)

Nev Schulman (“Catfish” host)

Charles Oakley (NBA player)

Chrishell Stause (“Days of Our Lives” actress)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

