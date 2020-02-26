Who should join the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’? 6 female celebs on our wish list, and many more [POLL]

With “Dancing with the Stars” set to come back for a 29th season this fall — not this spring, alas — there’s a long list of celebrities who we think should compete on the dance floor. Below are six female celebs the show should consider inviting into the ballroom to vie for the next Mirror Ball Trophy. Do you agree with these picks? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post, and click above to see more of our ultimate list of stars we think the show should consider when the show comes back.

Amanda Bynes



This former child star got her start as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series “All That” for four seasons before landing her own starring vehicle, “The Amanda Show.” She also starred in the WB sitcom “What I Like About You” and appeared in films including “Big Fat Liar” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Hairspray,” where she got to show off her singing and dancing skills.

Last year it was reported that she actually has been offered a spot on “Dancing with the Stars” repeatedly, but turned it down. Considering how other former child stars have done well in the ballroom, though — such as her “Big Fat Liar” co-star Frankie Muniz (who finished third in season 25) and her “All That” co-star Kel Mitchell (who was the runner-up in season 28) — maybe Bynes should reconsider.

Missy Elliott



This rapper, producer and dancer has won five Grammys sold tens of millions of records over her multi-decade career. “DWTS” loves music stars, including past Mirror Ball champions Drew Lachey (season 2), Nicole Scherzinger (season 10) and Kellie Pickler (season 16), so she’d be a welcome addition to the ballroom.

Bethany Hamilton



This professional surfer lost her left arm due to a shark attack in 2003 when she was 13-years-old, but she courageously returned to the sport not long after. We’ve seen quite a few celebs with disabilities compete on “Dancing with the Stars” before such as deaf performers Marlee Matlin (who finished in seventh place on season 6) and Nyle DiMarco (who won season 22) and fellow amputees Amy Purdy (who finished second in season 18) and Noah Galloway (who finished third in season 20). If Hamilton were to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy, she could become the first amputee ever to win.

Naya Rivera



She got her big break as Santana Lopez on Fox’s hit musical dramedy series “Glee.” A couple of other alumni of that show have competed for the Mirror Ball Trophy before such as Amber Riley (who won season 17) and Heather Morris (who finished in eighth place in season 24). Given all the triple threats to have come out of “Glee,” it would make sense for Rivera to be considered and for her to excel.

Phillipa Soo



She broke out on Broadway in the role of Eliza Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” for which she won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She was subsequently seen on Broadway in “Amélie” and “The Parisian Woman,” and was also a regular on the CBS drama series “The Code.” Theater vets have a strong track record in the ballroom, including Mirror Ball champions Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19) and Jordan Fisher (season 25).

Martha Stewart



This businesswoman, and TV personality has written bestselling books, publishes the Martha Stewart Living magazine, and hosted Emmy-winning lifestyle shows. On paper, she would seem like a strange choice to consider for “Dancing with the Stars,” but it would also be really interesting to see how someone like her would do in the ballroom. And she’s pals with Snoop Dogg, so we have a feeling she could get down with the best of them.