‘Dancing with the Stars’ poll results: The male celeb ‘DWTS’ fans most want to see in season 29 is …

This all-time biggest game show champion was the male celebrity our readers are most eager to see compete on “Dancing with the Stars,” according to our recent poll.

Who is Ken Jennings?

We asked “DWTS” fans to pick from our new list of six suggested male celebs who the show should consider to compete for the next Mirror Ball Trophy, whenever that should be. Season 29 is expected to happen this fall, but with coronavirus spreading across the country it’s hard to be sure about anything in the entertainment industry between now and the end of the year.

It was a close vote, but the “Jeopardy!” champion — who recently won “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” against Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — had the most support with 23% of the vote (scroll down to see the complete results). “Dancing with the Stars” is a far cry from the trivia game shows he has already mastered, but he has proven to be good-humored, even when he lost a game against IBM’s Watson robot. So I could see him being a fan-favorite even if he’s not a natural on the dance floor.

Ted Williams finished second with support from 17% of respondents who want to see the once-homeless announcer bust a move. He’s followed by “Partridge Family” star Danny Bonaduce with 13%. But 22% of fans voted for “none of the above” in our poll. That’s okay. There’s plenty to choose from. We’ve got dozens more “DWTS” dream cast suggestions, which you can see by clicking the image up top. Who from our master list would you like to see on the show the most?