‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 finale: Who WILL win and who SHOULD win, according to our readers

“Dancing with the Stars” is down to its final four, who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy in tonight’s season finale episode: “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actress Justina Machado, rapper Nelly and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman. But which of them will prevail? And who among them should win? “DWTS” fans have been making their predictions all season here in our predictions center, and we’ve also asked them who they’re rooting for. Turns out they have the same answer to both questions.

Though Machado led our racetrack odds for most of the season, Schulman has overtaken her as the favorite to take home the Mirror Ball Trophy. He gets leading 8/13 odds of winning, followed by Machado in second place with 4/1 odds. That’s probably because Machado had a scare during the Semi-Finals: she landed in the bottom three for the first time after judges’ scores and viewer votes were added together. The good news for her was that Johnny Weir finished at the very bottom and was eliminated outright, and then the judges unanimously decided to save Machado over Skai Jackson. But it showed that Machado may not have as strong a fan base as the other three finalists, who have never been at the bottom at all this season.

Fans also say that Schulman should win the Mirror Ball. A leading 45% of poll respondents say he deserves the title, followed by 26% who are rooting for Bristowe, 20% on Team Machado and only 9% who say Nelly is the rightful champ (see those results below). Schulman has the highest cumulative judges’ scores of the season, which bodes well for his numbers tonight, and since viewing audience votes make up the other half of the result, his strong support with our readers might just seal the deal for him. Do you agree that Schulman will claim the Mirror Ball Trophy and that he deserves it?

