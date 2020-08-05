‘Dancing with the Stars’ producers are hoping to air Season 29 live as ABC drops new promo

“Dancing with the Stars” is on track to start rehearsals in September with a plan to air the 29th season live, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Plans could obviously change with the unpredictability of COVID-19 and surging cases in Los Angeles, but for now, rehearsals are scheduled to start next month. Producers are also hoping to air the show live as usual while observing all safety protocols, “ET” reports.

Last month, two-time champ Peta Murgatroyd shared that she’s been told the cast will be tested for COVID-19, undergo daily temperature checks, quarantine, and will not travel during the week. “We’re going to be temperature-checked every day. We’re going to get COVID tests maybe every two days or something like that, so it’s going to be pretty strict,” she told “Us Weekly.” “They’re expecting us to do some sort of quarantine, not go to Vegas on a trip, not do the regular things that we might normally do. I think that it’s going to be OK.”

With plans slowly coming together, it’s no coincidence that ABC aired a new promo for “Dancing” on Tuesday, teasing “surprising new stars” and “an epic new season” with audio clips from new host Tyra Banks‘ “Good Morning America” interview last month, touting how it’s going to be “so next level.” At the end, it merely said “returning soon to Mondays.” “Dancing” typically premieres mid-to-late September.

This is going to be next level. #DWTS is returning Mondays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/F3kbzGJQcr — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 4, 2020

So far, the only confirmed celebrity is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The entire cast is traditionally unveiled in late August.

Banks, of course, is replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were dropped last month as the show undergoes a revamp. All three judges are expected to return. There will also be a shakeup in the pro lineup as Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are pregnant and will sit out the season.

“Dancing” will return in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

