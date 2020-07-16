Kaitlyn Bristowe has already gotten some ‘Dancing with the Stars’ advice from Hannah Brown

Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to be the third Bachelorette to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” and she’s already received some tips from the last one, Hannah Brown.

“She said, ‘Get rest while you can.’ I’m like, oh boy! She’s like 10 years younger than me, so… I pulled my back the other day trying to do a squat. I might be in trouble!” Bristowe said on her Kin web series “9 to Wine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” (watch above). “I’m going to take all the advice Hannah can give me. I actually know a few other people who’ve been on the show too. … I’m going to listen to her and I’m going to rest and take care of myself, and I’m not going to take on as much as I usually do in life because my passion has always been dancing.”

Brown, 25, won Season 28 last year, joining Melissa Rycroft as the only Bachelor Nation alums who’ve won. Both Brown and Rycroft immediately went on “Dancing” after their respective seasons of “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” but Bristowe wasn’t allowed to after her “Bachelorette” stint in 2015. As she’s previously explained, she was offered “Dancing” then, but claimed “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss blocked her from joining.

SEE Kaitlyn Bristowe joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — 5 years after ‘Bachelor’ creator allegedly blocked her

“They just said, ‘You know, you’re still under contract with ‘The Bachelorette.’ We are not going to be doing any of our leads going on the show anymore, so, unfortunately, you are not able to go on,'” Bristowe recalled on “9 to Wine.” “And I was devastated.”

But the 35-year-old, who studied dance growing up, believes everything happens for a reason because now she realizes she wasn’t in the “right place in life” to do back-to-back TV shows then. “Five years later, I feel like mentally, physically, in every way possible, I am so ready for this and I cannot wait to be back on a dance floor,” she said.

SEE Everything we know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29 so far

She does have some worries about returning to TV again and putting herself out there with something — ballroom dancing — she’s never done before. “I’m going to be under a microscope again, and I feel like it took me a couple years to get out of that feeling of everybody’s eyes on me and criticizing, and just everybody has an opinion,” she said. “So my fear about going back into the world of national television with something as vulnerable as dancing, I’m excited, but I’m also a little bit nervous again to be critiqued for being myself.”

Most of all, “you never want to be the girl that goes home night one,” Bristowe stated. “That’s another big fear of mine.”

Season 29, which will feature new host Tyra Banks, is scheduled to air in the fall. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions