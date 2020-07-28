‘Dancing with the Stars’ is looking to return around the same time as usual this fall

“Dancing with the Stars” will look a lot different when it returns, but it may still return around the same time. ABC is eyeing a September premiere for the 29th season of the long-running series with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, according to our sister site “Deadline.”

Producers are currently submitting their health and safety paperwork for approval, and sources caution the site that the situation is “fluid and continuously evolving” due to the unpredictability of the virus — not to mention the spiking cases in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed. Producers are also still figuring out whether the show can air live.

Last week, two-time champ Peta Murgatroyd shared that she’s been told the cast will be tested for COVID-19, undergo daily temperature checks, quarantine, and will not travel during the week. “We’re going to be temperature-checked every day. We’re going to get COVID tests maybe every two days or something like that, so it’s going to be pretty strict,” she told “Us Weekly.” “They’re expecting us to do some sort of quarantine, not go to Vegas on a trip, not do the regular things that we might normally do. I think that it’s going to be OK.”

“Dancing” normally premieres mid-to-late September, around the start of the broadcast TV season (last year, it bowed on Sept. 16), so if all goes accordingly, there wouldn’t be a delay. In June, ABC slotted “Dancing” in its usual timeslot of Mondays-at-8, but did not announce any premiere dates for its fall lineup because of the pandemic.

So far, the only celebrity announced for Season 29 is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The cast is traditionally unveiled in late August.

Earlier this month, ABC and BBC Studios, which produces the show, replaced hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks, who will also serve as executive producer, as the aging series embarks on a “new creative direction.” Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are expected to remain on the show.

“Dancing” will return in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

