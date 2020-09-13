Here are the routines and songs for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 1, which will also have a voting twist

For all the changes “Dancing with the Stars” is undergoing for Season 29, it’s still as predictable as ever. Because “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is performing the paso doble to Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger,” so you can cover that spot on your bingo card now. You know the show won’t be able to resist busting out “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Roar” and “What’s New Pussycat?” the rest of the season. Will she go the whole season (or however long she lasts) dancing to feline-themed songs? Probably.

ABC has unveiled all 15 routines and songs for Monday’s season premiere. Still TBA: the celebrities’ pro partners, which will be unveiled live on the show. Nelly gets to salsa to his own song, “Ride Wit Me,” but AJ McLean will not perform to a Backstreet Boys tune yet. He does, however, have the jive, and as any BSB fan knows, the band’s longtime record label was the now-defunct Jive Records. The Week 1 routines also include the foxtrot, cha-cha, tango and quickstep.

SEE Everything we know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29

See the full list below.

Monica Aldama: foxtrot (“My Wish” by Rascal Flatts)

Carole Baskin: paso doble (“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor)

Kaitlyn Bristowe: cha-cha (“Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga)

Vernon Davis: foxtrot (“All of Me” by John Legend)

Anne Heche: cha-cha (“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa)

Skai Jackson: tango (“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj)

Justina Machado: cha-cha (“Respect” by Aretha Franklin)

AJ McLean: jive (“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd)

Jeannie Mai: salsa (“Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne)

Jesse Metcalfe: quickstep (“Part Time Love” by Stevie Wonder)

Nelly: salsa (“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly)

Nev Schulman: foxtrot (“The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra)

Charles Oakley: salsa (“In Da Club” by 50 Cent)

Chrishell Stause: tango (“Raise Your Glass” by P!nk)

Johnny Weir: cha-cha (“Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls)

But the biggest news about Monday’s premiere is that there will not be a fan vote or an elimination. Week 1 dances will only be scored by the judges, and those scores will be combined with Week 2 scores and audience votes to determine the first elimination of the season. When voting starts Week 2, it will still work the same way for the rest of the season: Fans can only vote during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones, but fans in all time zones can vote during that window, and the combined total will be revealed during the broadcasts.

“Dancing” premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions