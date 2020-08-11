Sharna Burgess will be ‘over the moon’ if ‘Dancing with the Stars’ asks her to return a year after dropping her

Before Tom Bergeron‘s and Erin Andrews‘ dismissals from “Dancing with the Stars” last month, the show’s most recent shocking shakeup was when it dropped reigning champ Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev last season. There’s still no word on which pros will return this fall for the 29th season (except that expectant moms Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson won’t be on), but Burgess would definitely come back.

“If they ask me, I will jump up and down. I might do the ugly cry. I’m not sure. You know, I miss my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching,” the Season 27 champ told “Us Weekly” (watch below). “And I certainly wasn’t ready to walk away from it last year. I’ve still got more in me. If they give me a shot, I will be over the moon, but who knows? I don’t know. No one’s heard anything.”

Burgess, who had been on every installment from Seasons 16 to 27, does not harbor any ill will toward producers for cutting her last year, though she admits it was “definitely a shock not to be back.” “But there was no love lost with the family at all,” she clarified. “I was there cheering them. I loved them and we’ll do the same thing again this season if I’m not asked back.”

The Aussie was just as, if not more, stunned when Bergeron and Andrews were axed as part of a revamp with new host and executive producer Tyra Banks. Burgess texted Bergeron after the news broke and had initially thought that the Emmy winner chose to leave.

“He said it wasn’t his decision and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, snap. This is wow,'” Burgess recalled. “But he said he’s OK and that again, he had a beautiful time with the show and it’s been [28] seasons — that’s a long time. He’s always going to miss it, of course. There’s a little bit of sadness there.”

The pro is also excited to see what Banks will bring to the table and doesn’t begrudge producers for overhauling the long-running series. “I do think it’s exciting that [they’re] changing it up. It has been 28 seasons,” Burgess said. “You know, ‘Dancing’ is trying to figure out how to change things up and make it exciting for our fans without, you know, losing too much of what they love, but maybe giving them something they didn’t know they wanted.”

“Dancing” will return in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

