‘Dancing with the Stars” semifinal will have double the dances and a double elimination

The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinalists will have to survive two dances and a double elimination if they want to make it to the final.

The remaining six couples will perform two individual routines on Monday, first a redemption dance of a style they struggled with earlier in the season and then a new style. Two couples will be eliminated, sending four into the final. This would be the second double elimination of the season if the first hadn’t been nixed due to Jeannie Mai‘s withdrawal.

Here are the Week 10 routines:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: paso doble (“Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela) and contemporary (“Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: cha-cha (“Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior) and Viennese waltz (“Lonely” by Noah Cyrus)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: tango (“El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge”) and contemporary (“Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach: paso doble (“Run Boy Run” by Woodkid) and jive (“Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson: foxtrot (“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles) and contemporary (“If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart: salsa (“X” by Jonas Brothers feat. Karol G) and jazz (“I Lived” by OneRepublic)

Jackson and Nelly got screwed here because they’re the only ones whose new dance is an actual ballroom style; the other four — the best dancers left — all have the nebulous contemporary or jazz, so expect a lot of perfect scores for them. And if you must know, Tyra Banks will walk out to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee.

“Dancing” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

