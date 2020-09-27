Here is the lineup for ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Night (before you ask, yes, Carole Baskin has ‘The Lion King’)

It’s the most synergistic time of the year: Disney Night on “Dancing with the Stars!” And don’t worry, Carole Baskin will continue her feline theme with “The Lion King.” Because who didn’t see this coming?

The “Tiger King” star will perform the samba to “Circle of Life” on Monday, so this could be, um, interesting. How many rolls will Pasha Pashkov toss in here? And how will they recreate the iconic opening (because you know they will)?

Two dances will be performed the first time this season: the Charleston by Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, and the Argentine tango by Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has the rumba, which ought to be slightly easier on her bum ankle.

Most of the Disney movies and songs are well-known classics — and one will definitely make you cry, so get the Kleenex now: “Married Life” from “Up,” to which Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong are performing their Viennese waltz. You won’t know one song because it’s from a movie that hasn’t been released yet, “Soul,” which is scheduled to open Nov. 20. Gotta get that promo in!

Here are the Week 3 dances:

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy: waltz (“Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid”)

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov: samba (“Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”)

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: rumba (“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”)

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd: quickstep (“Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast”)

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe: quickstep (“Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: jive (“Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: Charleston (“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins”)

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke: quickstep (“Prince Ali” from “Aladdin”)

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong: Viennese waltz (“Married Life” from “Up”)

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess: jive (“King of New York” from “Newsies”)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach: foxtrot (“It’s Alright” from “Soul”)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson: Argentine tango (“Angelica” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”)

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko: waltz (“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart: rumba (“Reflection” from “Mulan”)

The show will open with the cast and Tyra Banks naming their favorite Disney films. And unlike past Disney Nights on which everyone was spared, the carriage will turn into the pumpkin this time, and one couple will be eliminated.

After airing on Tuesday in Week 2, “Dancing” will return to its regular timeslot, Mondays-at-8, on ABC.

