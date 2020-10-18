Here are the top 11’s — and Derek Hough’s — dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The top 11 couples will hit the floor on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars,” but the most anticipated routine of the night — or at least the most pimped — is arguably Derek Hough‘s.

The new judge and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a former troupe member, will perform a paso doble to “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers. “I certainly don’t wanna disappoint. I’m gonna bring my all,” Hough teased of the performance three weeks ago. “My M.O. is entertaining and bringing joy to people, and that’s it. I’m so happy I’m able to do that on this show.”

The six-time champ left “Dancing” after finishing in sixth place with Marilu Henner on Season 23 in 2016.

Meanwhile, the top 11 will each tackle an unlearned dance. No new dances this week, but after their season debuts last week, jazz and contemporary are sticking around.

SEE Mark your calendars because Derek Hough will perform on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Here are the Week 6 routines:

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy: rumba (“Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart)

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: samba (“Sorry” by Justin Bieber)

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd: cha-cha (“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: cha-cha (“Say So” by Dojo Cat feat. Nicki Minaj)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: Viennese waltz (“She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel)

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke: samba (“Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William)

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong: rumba (“You Gotta Be” by Des’ree)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach: Viennese waltz (“Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson: jazz (“Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch)

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko: contemporary (“Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart: salsa (“On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull)

Expect Stause and Savchenko to rebound with a high score since they lucked out with contemporary. Davis and Murgatroyd also got a windfall with a cha-cha, which is simple enough that it won’t put too much stress on Murgatroyd’s pulled neck.

As for Tyra Banks, well, she’s walking out to Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out.”

“Dancing” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

PREDICT ‘Dancing with the Stars’ now; change them until Monday night’s show

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions