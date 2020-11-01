‘Dancing with the Stars’ resurrects relays for Week 8’s double elimination routines

A double elimination means double the dances on “Dancing with the Stars” — but it’s not two whole routines. In addition to their individual numbers, the top nine couples will face off in relays on Monday.

The nine pairs will be split into three relay groups — cha-cha, samba or Viennese waltz — and each couple will perform one at a time during their respective relays. One judge will be assigned to each group and will rank the couples within that group for bonus points. The points will be added to their individual scores and the live votes for the double elimination.

“Dancing” hasn’t done relays in a hot minute, but now’s a good time as any to bring it back since it can’t do team dances because of COVID-19 precautions.

ABC did not reveal who’s in which group, but here are the individual Week 8 routines:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: jive (“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: salsa (“Work It” by Missy Elliott)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: samba (“Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes)

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke: rumba (“Way Down We Go” by KALEO)

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong: Charleston (“Shout” by The Isley Brothers)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach: rumba (“Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson: Viennese waltz (“Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber)

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko: Viennese waltz (“Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart: foxtrot (“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes)

Since this episode is airing on Election Day eve, it will open with with a sketch encouraging viewers to rock the vote “as part of a nonpartisan initiative,” ABC specifies. And most importantly, Tyra Banks will make her entrance to Bruno Mars‘ “Treasure.”

“Dancing” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

