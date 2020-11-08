‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 9 has some, uh, iconic routines and dance-offs on deck — and 1 couple has immunity

The lucky seven remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” will hit the floor twice on Monday’s Icons Night — except for one.

After the individual routines, which will pay tribute to the stars’ favorite music icons, the pairs will face off one-on-one in three dance-offs. And if you haven’t heard, seven is, in fact, an odd number, so that means one couple won’t have to lace up their shoes: Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will receive immunity from the dance-off because they topped the leaderboard last week and have the highest cumulative score of the season.

The judges will select a winning couple from each dance-off to earn two additional bonus points. Schulman and Johnson will automatically get two additional points as part of their immunity.

Here are the individual Week 9 routines:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev: Argentine tango (“Toxic” by Britney Spears)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten: paso doble (“If” by Janet Jackson)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: rumba (“Crazy for You” by Madonna)

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke: Viennese waltz (“Somebody to Love” by Queen, paying tribute to Freddie Mercury)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach: jazz to (“California Love” by 2pac feat. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson: jive (“Saturday Night’s Alright [For Fighting]” by Elton John)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart: Quickstep (“Valerie” by Mark Ronson feat. Amy Winehouse, paying tribute to Winehouse)

Here are the dance-off pairings:

Justina and Sasha vs. Kaitlyn and Artem: cha-cha (“Telephone” by Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé)

AJ and Cheryl vs. Johnny and Britt: jive (“Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin)

Nelly and Daniella vs. Skai and Alan: salsa (“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!)

And yes, Tyra Banks will honor her own hero, obviously: She will walk out to “Jenny from the Block” by Jennifer Lopez.

“Dancing” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

