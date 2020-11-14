‘Dancing with the Stars’ preview: Will copious contemporary dances lead to tons of 10s during ‘Semi-Finals’? [WATCH]

Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare, Cordell Martin and I were somewhat surprised that Nelly was safe at the end of “Icons Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” which led to the surprising elimination of AJ McLean. But what really got us anxious were the dances announced for next Monday’s penultimate episode of the season, where the six remaining celebs will perform but only four will advance to the finale the following week. Watch our discussion of “Icons Night” and the “Semi-Finals” above.

With the competition coming down to the wire and the contestants so evenly matched this season, every dance counts. So it’s especially significant that three of them will be performing the dance that almost always gets the celebs a big bump in their scores: contemporary. Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado and Nev Schulman all lucked out with that style. “I’m a little disappointed,” says Martin. “Contemporary is such an easy dance for [Bristowe and Schulman] that they should have gotten that weeks ago. Challenge them with the more challenging dances because I think they’ll be able to pull it off.”

Martin also worries that having so many contemporary dances on one show could “backfire.” If their performances blend together for viewers voting at home, “you might have the possibility where … we could potentially see one of those three contestants go home” in the double elimination. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen front-runners sent home during the “Semi-Finals.” Consider Brandy, Nastia Liukin, Simone Biles, Juan Pablo di Pace and James Van Der Beek — all ousted right before the finals.

What do you think will happen on Monday night? Who will go home, and who will hold on and dance for the Mirror Ball Trophy in the finale? We discuss all that and more above. Watch our debate, and make your own predictions here in our predictions center.

