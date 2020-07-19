Carrie Ann Inaba ‘cried’ over Tom Bergeron’s and Erin Andrews’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ firings: ‘My heart breaks’

Fans weren’t the only ones who were stunned by and upset about Tom Bergeron‘s and Erin Andrews‘ firings from “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I feel like it was just such sudden news. My heart breaks for Tom and Erin,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said on “The Talk” in an episode scheduled to air on Tuesday. “I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did.”

Bergeron announced on Monday that ABC had dropped him after 15 years. ABC and BBC Studios, which produces the show, later announced that Andrews, who joined as co-host in 2014, also wouldn’t be returning as the series embarks on a “new creative direction.” The next day, Tyra Banks was tapped as the new host and executive producer.

Like Bergeron, Inaba has been with “Dancing” since its premiere in June 2005. “He’s been there from Day 1 and we’re a bonded family,” she stated. “I love them both so much.”

Her “Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, whose kids Kelly and Jack have competed on “Dancing,” added, “As a viewer, somebody who just followed the show from the beginning, I’m going to miss him so much.”

Inaba also made a point to correct erroneous reports that Banks is the first Black host of the show (she is the first solo host and the first Black solo host). “I just want to clarify because Season 1 we had Lisa Canning, so I don’t want anyone to forget that,” she noted. “Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling her. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she’s a strong, powerful woman.”

Banks vaguely teased the “new creative direction” the show is going in on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, telling fans to “get ready because it’s going to be different.”

“I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her,” Inaba said.

“Dancing” is scheduled to air Mondays at 8/7c in the fall.

