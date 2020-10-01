Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have a hilarious exchange about their ‘Dancing with the Stars’ firings, and we hope they never stop

“Dancing with the Stars” showrunner and executive producer Andrew Llinares commented on Tom Bergeron‘s and Erin Andrews‘ firings for the first time on Wednesday, and the former hosts have some naturally clever thoughts on his remarks — or really, on a clickbait headline about it.

Sharing a headline that read “DWTS Producer Says There Was a ‘Real Danger’ to Keeping Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews,” Bergeron jokingly tweeted, “SEE @ErinAndrews, I TOLD you we shouldn’t have sabotaged the spray tanner!!”

Andrews quipped, “UGGGGHHH @Tom_Bergeron! I’m the one that WARNED you that the sequins weren’t shiny enough.”

Bergeron had the final word for now, writing back, “But the sequins chafed. I have very sensitive skin.”

UGGGGHHH @Tom_Bergeron! I'm the one that WARNED you that the sequins weren't shiny enough. 😬 https://t.co/dClzC4JnBA — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) September 30, 2020

But the sequins chafed. I have very sensitive skin. https://t.co/Ouh7NZJaD1 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 30, 2020

To be clear, Llinares said that there’s a “real danger” of a long-running show becoming stagnant and that “the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm of it” — not that Bergeron and Andrews themselves posed a “real danger.” Still, it’s nice to see that the duo’s sense of humor about the situation remains intact. #neverforget when Bergeron joked about his monogrammed towels. Keep ’em coming, guys.

Bergeron and Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks in July, a change that Llinares said was made to evolve the show, now in its 29th season. “When a show has been on for this many seasons, it’s very easy to stay in a place where there’s nothing wrong, but actually does the show feel fresh, exciting and new?” he explained. “It’s tough. I’ve worked on many shows of this type and we’ve always been at our most successful when we continue to move things on.”

