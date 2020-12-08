Sorry, but Tom Bergeron won’t return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘This train has left the station’

You may be clamoring for Tom Bergeron to return to “Dancing with the Stars,” but that, sadly, is just a pipe dream.

“When people say, “I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,” I say, “Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here,” the former host told “TV Guide Magazine.” “This train has left the station.”

The Emmy winner “appreciate the sentiment,” but he also doesn’t need fans to boycott the series on his behalf. “I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch],” he added.

“Dancing” fired Bergeron, who hosted for 28 seasons, and Erin Andrews in July and hired Tyra Banks as host and executive producer, shocking fans everywhere. Executive producer and showrunner Andrew Llinares defended the switch, saying the long-running show, which wrapped its 29th season last month, needed to evolve and stay fresh.

SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’: How did Tyra Banks do in her first season as host?

“The changes around it hopefully make the show feel like it speaks to a younger audience, broader audience while not alienating anyone who has been watching the show for many, many years,” Llinares said in September. “That’s been the challenge of trying to make the show like something that old fans of the show will still love, but bringing it to a new generation.”

While Bergeron has closed the “Dancing” chapter in his life, he does miss the camaraderie on set and “the friendships I have with people who were on camera and behind the camera.” “I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff,” he shared. “It helped create a sense of solidarity…and then we’d try to sober up the next day.”

Bergeron has no new gig lined up yet and is instead enjoying his downtime. “I’ve hosted every format imaginable. There’s no real fire in my gut to do it again,” he stated. “Having said that, I’m always open to surprises.”

