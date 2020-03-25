Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are cheering for these celebs to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have their own wish list of celebrities they’re rooting cheering for to go on “Dancing with the Stars: Monica Aldama and Jerry Harris from Netflix’s “Cheer.”

“Well, I see, first of all, a commitment and discipline,” Chmerkovskiy told “People Now” of Aldama, the tough, no-nonsense coach of the Navarro College cheerleading squad chronicled on the Netflix docuseries (watch above). “And it would be a fresh perspective for her to get some tough love and coaching from me because she’s very tough on her students and she does a great job, obviously, creating that program. And so I want to do the same for her.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, who spoke to “People Now” before shelter-in-place orders were made, met Aldama and her entire team earlier this month on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour, which has since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, like nearly every sport, all cheerleading competitions have been canceled in the wake of the pandemic, meaning the Navarro cheer team won’t be able to defend its title at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., which was supposed to be held next month.

While Chmerkovskiy has his eyes on Aldama as a future partner, his wife is all about fan favorite/mat talk king Harris. “I was already like, ‘Jerry, you want to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’?” Johnson said. “He would be fabulous. And even meeting him, he’s so genuine, so positive, and you can tell that people just kind of navigate towards him because he has this great energy about him. And so I think he would amazing.”

SEE Everything we know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29 (so far)

The two are “big fans” of “Cheer,” which became an instant hit when it dropped on Netflix on Jan. 8, and likened its breakout success to their own show. “When ‘Dancing with the Stars’ exploded on the scene, before that, no one cared about ballroom dancing at all, and all of a sudden we’re household names. With them, it’s very similar,” Chmerkovskiy noted. “They’re so humble about it, they’re almost like so fresh to it. When they saw us, they were like, ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe I’m in the room with you guys from ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ And we’re big fans of the show, and it’s a world that no one really cared about until the Netflix show erupted.”

Though it hasn’t been renewed yet, “Dancing with the Stars” is expected to return for a 29th season in the fall… if everything goes back to normal by then.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions