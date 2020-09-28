Debating the first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination and sizing up the songs for ‘Disney Night’ [WATCH]

“I was actually surprised that Carole was in the bottom two considering the fact that she was one of the more high-profile celebrities when the cast was announced,” says Cordell Martin about “Tiger King” subject Carole Baskin‘s near-elimination on “Dancing with the Stars” at the end of “First Elimination” night. Martin discussed the first ouster with me and Jeffrey Kare. Watch our discussion above.

Martin expected Baskin to advance safely through the early weeks of the competition like other controversial figures in seasons past — remember Sean Spicer? So he gives credit to fans for actually voting in line with the judges scores. Baskin was at the bottom of the leaderboard with Charles Oakley, and “between those two, you pretty much had to choose the lesser of two evils,” says Kare regarding their low-scoring dance routines.

Like last season, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli get to pick one of the bottom two contestants to save and one to eliminate. Tonioli voted to save Oakley, but Inaba and Hough saved Baskin instead since her week-two routine scored slightly higher than Oakley’s. So Baskin will get a chance to perform yet another cat-themed routine, this time to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.”

As for the other songs being performed on “Disney Night,” “it would be nice if there were a bit more variety,” Kare argues. Indeed, we’re getting dances inspired by movies that have been featured on the show before like “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Martin agrees, “Disney has this huge vault of films and they keep recycling the same, like, 10 songs each time. It’s a little annoying because you’re always comparing them to past routines.” Though he’s excited to finally see “The Princess and the Frog” get a showcase.

Which routines are you most looking forward to tonight, and which Disney properties (if any) do you think should be retired from “DWTS” to usher in some new material?

