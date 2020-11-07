‘Dancing with the Stars’ video slugfest: Nelly might be at risk on ‘Icons Night,’ but he’s not the only one who should beware [WATCH]

“I think Nelly is probably the one who’s most at risk of being eliminated next,” says Gold Derby contributor Jeffrey Kare, looking ahead to “Icons Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” “I think the writing’s on the wall for him.” But he’s not the only one who might be in peril. It could be a surprisingly rough night for a couple other celebs too. I debated the recent “Double Elimination Night” and previewed the upcoming “Icons Night” with Kare and Cordell Martin. Watch our discussion above.

Nelly has gotten pretty high scores in recent weeks, but the judges were much more strict about his rumba this past week, which landed him at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard, though he wasn’t in the bottom two when viewer votes were factored in. “I think that they’re probably still going to continue to score him pretty tough just to make sure he gets in the bottom two,” Martin predicts. “However, he has the fan base,” judging from the fact that he has never been in the bottom two. The key for the other celebs will be “your dance placement and your scores. So it really could be anyone that’s in the bottom two at this point.”

That could include Skai Jackson, who was in the bottom two on “Double Elimination Night” (the judges saved her and eliminated Chrishell Stause), and Johnny Weir, who was in the bottom two on “Top 11” night (the judges saved him and eliminated Vernon Davis). So far this season no one has survived being in the bottom two twice. And while Jackson and Weir have shown they’re capable of sky-high scores, we’ve seen that they may not have the viewer support to get out of danger if they end up near the bottom of the leaderboard. So who do you think will end up at the bottom? Will an unexpected celeb get a rude awakening?

