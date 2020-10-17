‘Dancing with the Stars’ video recap: Why we think the race for the Mirror Ball Trophy is ‘still up in the air’ [WATCH]

“It’s still up in the air for me,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin about who will win the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” We’re five weeks into the season, and it’s still a toss-up. Watch my video slugfest with Martin and Jeffrey Kare above.

On “’80s Night,” figure skater Johnny Weir topped the judges’ leaderboard with the highest score of the season so far: two 10s and a 9 for a total of 29 out of 30. So does that solidify him as the front-runner? Maybe, maybe not. He and Skai Jackson are currently the only celebs to have topped the leaderboard twice, with Justina Machado, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nev Schulman getting the high score once each this season.

Those are the top five in our current odds, which are based on the combined predictions of our users, and Weir has returned to the top spot in those forecasts after taking a few weeks to find his groove, but it’s far from a done deal. “The great thing about these contestants is that, for the most part, everyone is solid in terms of their dance ability,” Martin argues. “Personality-wise, everyone … seems like they’re enjoying themselves. It’s really tough, and I like it like that where I don’t know who’s going to win … as a fan, it’s great that it’s actually competitive.”

Kare agrees that the season is too close to call. “I currently have Justina at the top, but it’s kind of as a placeholder at this time,” he explains. “I could definitely see Johnny really getting better and making it very far. Again, it’s all up in the air, which is probably the most exciting thing about this season.”

I too am torn. For now I’m betting on Jackson with her strong technique, flexibility and emotionality, especially during her “Top 13” dance in honor of her late co-star Cameron Boyce. But as it stands, it’s still anyone’s game. Do you agree that “DWTS” is a five-way race? We discussed all that and more, and previewed the dances to come on “Top 11” night.

