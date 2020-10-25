‘Dancing with the Stars’: Why we’re anxious/scared/excited to see these celebs play bad guys on ‘Villains Night’ [WATCH]

“I think we’ll see a lot of 10s this week,” says Cordell Martin when looking ahead to the upcoming “Villains Night” routines on “Dancing with the Stars.” The remaining 10 celebrities will perform routines inspired by some of pop culture’s most famous baddies to celebrate Halloween. But some of announced dances and villains give us pause. Watch my video chat with Martin and Jeffery Kare above, where we discuss what happened on “Top 11” night and what’s to come.

“I think [Chrishell Stause] will be in trouble because I don’t see it for her with the paso doble,” Martin predicts. Stause is the lowest-scoring celeb remaining in the competition, so even though she got her best scores yet with her “Top 11” contemporary routine, she may have a tougher time with a dance style that requires so much rigorous technique. But Stause’s routine will be inspired by Maleficent, and that glamorous villain will probably fit her like a glove. Also, she has yet to be in the bottom two, so she may have the support she needs from fans.

Meanwhile, Skai Jackson is looking for another comeback after having a rough night with her cha cha. She was off-balance and off her timing, and she consequently landed at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard. But next she’ll be performing an Argentine tango, which may work especially well for her given her poise, flexibility and strong posture. However, her routine will be inspired by “Bride of Chucky.” “Man, I don’t know how I feel about that,” says Kare about the unusual marriage of dance style, villain, and song (“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish).

Watch our video above to find out who else is dancing to what, what we thought of Vernon Davis‘s elimination, and more.

