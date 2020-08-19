Daneliya Tuleshova (‘America’s Got Talent’) is Sofia Vergara’s ‘favorite performance’ for her ‘Sign of the Times’ cover [WATCH]

Daneliya Tuleshova, a 14-year-old singer from Kazakhstan, went viral after she first appeared during her “America’s Got Talent” audition. Now that she’s made it to the live shows as part of the second group of Quarter-finalists, this shy singer is competing against the best of the best. Was Daneliya’s live performance of Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times” during the August 18 episode good enough to sail her through to the next round? The judges seemed to think so, as they gave her a rousing standing ovation. Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Howie Mandel: “You are so beyond your years. You are in such control. You are just amazing. You’re already a star. I can see that you have an amazing future. I hope, and if I’m right, I think you’ve still got a future on this show. I think we’re gonna see more of you. I think they’re gonna vote you in. Everybody at the panel stood, and I know everybody at home would have stood if they had pants on also.”

Heidi Klum: “I mean, so much maturity and so much grace at only 14 years old. It was absolutely incredible. It was flawless. You really brought your A-game today. Well done.”

Sofia Vergara: “Definitely, this night is owned by the kids. It’s been amazing. You’re my favorite performance of the night. I think everything about you is perfect. I think the world is yours.”

Kenan Thompson: “I just — I was blown away. I cannot believe that giant voice was coming out of a 14-year-old like that. You have such depth in your soul, it’s amazing. I can’t thank you enough for sharing that with me just now. I felt like I was watching a concert I paid a lot of money for, so thank you very much for that.”

