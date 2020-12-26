Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’) skyrockets into our top 5 Oscar predictions for Best Supporting Actor

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is one of the big remaining question marks for the 2021 Oscars as it still hasn’t been officially screened for critics. But Daniel Kaluuya has still been climbing in our Best Supporting Actor predictions for the docudrama, and as of this writing he has risen into our top five.

The film tells the true story of how FBI informant William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Black Panther Party and helped the feds assassinate Panther leader Fred Hampton (Kaluuya). Though we haven’t seen the film yet, we’ve seen the trailer, and it has the potential to be a barn burner of a performance from Kaluuya as the charismatic and passionate revolutionary.

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Kaluuya ranked fourth with 11/1 odds — merry Christmas, indeed. Compare that to December 15 when he ranked sixth with 14/1 odds. And before that on December 7 he was in ninth place with 22/1 odds. So his ascent has been swift.

And we know how much the academy loves biographical roles. Last year Renee Zellweger won Best Actress as Judy Garland in “Judy.” The year before, three of the four acting winners played real people, including Mahershala Ali (“Green Book“) in the Best Supporting Actor race Kaluuya is hoping to win now. It doesn’t hurt that Kaluuya is a British actor affecting an American accent; Oscar love accents too.

It helps that Kaluuya already has an Oscar track record: he was nominated for Best Actor for his breakthrough role in Jordan Peele‘s 2017 horror film “Get Out.” Five of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed say Kaluuya will now be nominated again, and Clayton Davis (Variety) even says he’ll win. But the actor has even bigger support from our All-Star Top 24, who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ Oscar nominations: 10 of them say he’ll win this wide-open race, more than any other contender.

Do you agree with our All-Stars that Kaluuya is one of the top contenders to win this prize?

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?