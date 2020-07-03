Daniel Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on harsh show biz lessons of Season 3: ‘It’s Midge in Wonderland’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We kind of covet each other’s stuff,” Daniel Palladino suggests of the writing and directing work he splits with his wife Amy Sherman-Palladino. “So it feels like we’re doing something right.” He holds many titles for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” including showrunner, writer, director, executive producer and music supervisor. In Season 3, the multi-hyphenate used his creative skills to open the world of “Mrs. Maisel” in major ways. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“We always saw the pilot as sort of this explosion,” reveals Palladino. That episode depicted Joel (Michael Zegen) leaving Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) after engaging in an affair. That action changed the couple’s lives, and the lives of everyone connected to them, as they embarked on unexpected journeys. As the characters continue to “explode” out from their core setting, the series plants them in new locations with new possibilities.

“I was the Vegas guy,” jokes Palladino, referring to the Las Vegas set episodes he wrote and directed. The writer sent Midge to Sin City to “show a comic like her having a really bad awkward show, in front of a big crowd.” It’s a realistic experience for those who enter the comedy profession, and show business in general. Palladino refers to the learning moment as the “Midge in Wonderland” effect. The harsh realities of a small pond girl “seeing what the big pond can be.”

Daniel Palladino has won three Emmys for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He has won twice for Music Supervision and once for Comedy Series, which he recalls as “shocking.” He admits that “the odds are kind of staggering” considering the sheer volume of television content released in a year. Still, he admits that he is most happy when his actors are recognized for their work. “It means we didn’t screw it up!”

