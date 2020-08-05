D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that D’Arcy Carden is entering “The Good Place” episode “You’ve Changed, Man” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired January 9 and was the 10th of the fourth and final season for the NBC show.

In this installment, Janet (Carden) conjures up the real Timothy Olyphant to placate Judge Gen while the friends try to save Earth from her wrath.

Carden is celebrating her first ever Emmy nomination. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against “Saturday Night Live” co-stars Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, reigning champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past nominees Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Marin Hinkle (“Maisel”), plus rookie contenders Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”).

